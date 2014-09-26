Custer County Sheriff's Office searching for theft suspect Sunday, June 25, 2017 7:03 PM EDT Updated: Custer County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect wanted in connection with multiple thefts and car break-ins in the Bishop’s Castle and Lake San Isabel area. More>>

Colorado Mental Health Institute passes inspection The Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo. (KOAA) Sunday, June 25, 2017 6:44 PM EDT Updated: PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) - The Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo is no longer in "immediate jeopardy" of losing federal Medicare funding. More>>

Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Colorado Springs Sunday, June 25, 2017 4:08 PM EDT Updated: A woman was hit by a train in Colorado Springs Sunday morning at Bijou and I-25. More>>

Sunday Morning Weather: Slightly Warmer, Shower/Storm Chances Sunday, June 25, 2017 3:58 PM EDT Updated: There will be a little bit of sunshine in the mix this morning, but still a mainly cloudy day overall. We will have a few chances for showers and storms to develop this afternoon. Some of these could be on the strong side with gusty winds and hail. More>>

Rescue crews responding to fall at Cave of the Winds Sunday, June 25, 2017 2:13 PM EDT Updated: El Paso County Search and Rescue crews are responding to reports of a person who fell at Cave of the Winds. More>>

Dad, daughter catch 14-year-old who fell from ride at amusement park Sunday, June 25, 2017 1:26 PM EDT Updated: QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (AP) - A father and his 21-year-old daughter had caught the teenage girl who fell 25 feet (7.6 meters) to the ground from an amusement park ride. More>>

Democrats may benefit from gerrymandering Sunday, June 25, 2017 12:41 PM EDT Updated: Colorado was one of just eight U.S. states with a Democratic advantage in its lower House districts in the 2016 election, according to an Associated Press analysis. The study is based on a formula that compares the statewide average share of each major party's vote in the districts with the statewide percentage of seats it wins. Democrats won 57 percent of Colorado's state House seats in November, even though Republicans won 50.4 percent of the statewide vote. That bucks a national... More>>

Oil tanker explodes in Pakistan, more than 100 killed Sunday, June 25, 2017 1:27 PM EDT Updated: An overturned oil tanker burst into flames in Pakistan on Sunday, killing 153 people who had rushed to the scene of the highway accident to gather leaking fuel, a hospital official said as the death toll continued to rise. More>>

Switchbacks hand San Antonio FC first loss Saturday Sunday, June 25, 2017 12:11 AM EDT Updated: After a tough defeat to Swope Park earlier in the week, the Switchbacks bounced back at home to give San Antonio FC their first loss of the season in front of a record crowd of 4,429. More>>

Sky Sox slip past Baby Cakes 1-0 Saturday, June 24, 2017 11:22 PM EDT Updated: Kyle Wren hit a leadoff home run and the Sox pitching staff combined for its sixth shutout of the season in a 1-0 win over the New Orleans Baby Cakes in front of 8,145 at the Shrine on Airline Saturday night. More>>

Romain Dumas eyes back-to-back titles on Pikes Peak Saturday, June 24, 2017 10:44 PM EDT Updated: One year ago Romain Dumas claimed the title of King of the Mountain on Pikes Peak. He was calm then, he's calm now and is back again looking for more. More>>

Tech sergeant released from hospital after Thunderbirds accident Kenneth Cordova Saturday, June 24, 2017 9:33 PM EDT Updated: DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - A technical sergeant has been released from a hospital hours after an Air Force Thunderbirds F-16 left the runway and flipped over after landing during preparation for an air show. More>>

Crews responding to wildfire in Park County Photo by Jenny Kenyon Sunday, June 25, 2017 2:40 PM EDT Updated: Multiple fire agencies are responding to the #392Fire near Kenosha Pass in Park County. More>>

First Alert 5 Forecast: Cool Sunday, Small Afternoon & Evening Rain Chances Saturday, June 24, 2017 5:36 PM EDT Updated: Saturday turned out to be similar to Friday, just a touch warmer. We had a bit more sunshine and temperatures warmed into the 60s and 70s. Tonight we'll keep our cloud coverage pretty thick with highs settling back to the cool low to mid 50s by Sunday morning. We might see a few scattered showers this evening but chances for rain look pretty spread out and slim. More>>

TSA officer dumps breast milk in security screening at DIA Saturday, June 24, 2017 5:41 PM EDT Updated: A Colorado mother says she was shocked after TSA officials dumped out breast milk she was carrying to feed her baby. More>>

Colorado man guilty in shooting over squirrel feeding flap Saturday, June 24, 2017 9:25 PM EDT Updated: A Colorado man has been found guilty of attempted second-degree murder for shooting his neighbor in the buttocks last year after an argument about feeding squirrels. Jurors on Friday also found 60-year-old Jon Barbour of Gunbarrel guilty of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon. He was jailed pending his Aug. 4 sentencing. Boulder County prosecutors said Barbour's neighbors objected to his leaving peanuts for squirrels. Barbour posted fliers explaining that he did so in memory ... More>>

Woman's convictions upheld in arson that killed 3 children Saturday, June 24, 2017 12:13 PM EDT Updated: The Colorado Supreme Court has upheld the murder convictions of a woman who let her three children burn to death in the hopes of cashing in on insurance payoffs. The high court handed down its decision Monday involving the case of Deborah Nicholls. She was convicted in 2008, about five years after the blaze killed 3-year-old Sierra, 5-year-old Sophia and 11-year-old Jay Nicholls. Nicholls requested a new trial and argued that her ex-husband's former cellmate, who listened as he deta... More>>

Person triggers sprinklers, 300 evacuate Lakewood hotel Saturday, June 24, 2017 12:00 PM EDT Updated: Authorities said about 300 guests had to evacuate a Lakewood hotel when someone intentionally set off the fire alarm and sprinkler system. West Metro Fire reported that flooding affected the first and second floors of a Holiday Inn on Hampden Avenue. No one was hurt in the incident early Saturday. Lakewood police said the person who triggered the sprinkler system was in custody. The Red Cross assisted guests in finding other places to stay. More>>

Saturday Morning Weather: Slightly Warmer, Shower Chances Saturday, June 24, 2017 8:46 AM EDT Updated: Cloud cover is lingering this morning. There will be a little more sunshine trying to get into the mix throughout the day. Highs will be warmer than yesterday, but still below average in the 70's. Showers and thunderstorms will try to develop during the second half of the day. Some of those will linger into the evening and even overnight hours with lows in the 50's. Sunday will be a few degrees warmer with highs in the 70's and 80's. Cloud cover will still be abundant along with... More>>

CSPD investigating shooting that left 2 people injured Saturday, June 24, 2017 1:41 PM EDT Updated: Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in the 1500 block of S. Nevada early Saturday morning. More>>

Dodgers down Rockies 6-1 for 8th straight win Saturday, June 24, 2017 1:12 AM EDT Updated: The Dodgers have homered in 15 consecutive games, tied for fourth-longest streak in club history. The last time they managed it was in 1977. Their record is 24 consecutive games with a home run. More>>

Police investigating suspicious death of 23-year-old woman in Fort Collins Photo: Fort Collins Coloradoan/Fort Collins Police via 9News Denver Saturday, June 24, 2017 12:49 AM EDT Updated: FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) - Police say the death of a woman whose body was found in a lake in northern Colorado is suspicious. More>>

Seeds Community Cafe moves forward amid financial trouble Seeds Community Cafe is open Monday through Friday in downtown Colorado Springs. (KOAA) Saturday, June 24, 2017 12:17 AM EDT Updated: A local non-profit under fire after debts totaling more than $100,000 are revealed. The Founder and Executive Director of Seeds Community Cafe in downtown Colorado Springs abruptly resigned. The pay-as-you-can café is a non-profit business working to help those struggling with hunger get a warm meal in a positive way, also helping those in need re-enter the workforce. But six months ago, the board of this cafe realized, they hadn't been doing enough for themselves. More>>

Avalanche take Cale Makar 4th overall in NHL Draft Friday, June 23, 2017 9:45 PM EDT Updated: The Vegas Golden Knights used their first-ever Entry Draft pick to get Portland Winter Hawks center Cody Glass. More>>

5 years later: how neighborhoods are rebuilding after Waldo Canyon Fire Friday, June 23, 2017 9:08 PM EDT Updated: It was five years ago--today--a plume of smoke appeared in Colorado Springs that, just days later, would grow into a devastating wildfire. The Waldo Canyon Fire claimed the lives of two people--destroying hundreds of homes, and causing tens of thousands of people to evacuate. "One day your life is normal and everything is going on like always. And the next day, the only thing that you own is your two pets and the car you drove out in," said Mary Beth Pribanic, whose ... More>>

VP Pence calls on Evangelicals to support GOP healthcare reform Vice President Mike Pence delivers speech at Focus on the Family. (KOAA) Friday, June 23, 2017 11:36 PM EDT Updated: Vice President Mike Pence visited Colorado Springs Friday in his first trip back to Olympic City USA since the campaign trail last fall. More>>

Cyber summer camp comes to Colorado Springs National Cybersecurity Center warns of tax season email scams. (KOAA) Friday, June 23, 2017 6:53 PM EDT Updated: A new kind of summer camp is taking place in Colorado Springs next week, instead of campfires and marshmallows, kids will be playing on computers. AT&T and the Air Force Association are hosting a teen cybersecurity camp. The camp is free and focuses on honing teens basic cybersecurity skills and promote STEM fields. The camp is small, with only a dozen or so spots. "Our CyberCamps have exploded in popularity," said Brigadier General (Ret, USAF) Bernie Skoch, ... More>>

Wanted man captured in Colorado Springs Brandon Cline, arrested by Colorado Springs PD for menacing and other charges. Friday, June 23, 2017 6:44 PM EDT Updated: A wanted man is now behind bars in Colorado Springs, after an alert citizen called in a tip. The arrest happened Thursday at 11:00 a.m. The suspect was in a business in the 1500 block of Space Center Drive when he was spotted by a tipster and was wanted for felony menacing. Officers approached Brandon Cline in the parking lot and he ran. The officers gave chase, one was hurt but has since been treated and released from the hospital. Eventually officers were able to take Cline into ... More>>

Colorado state mental hospital can't meet deadlines for evaluations Friday, June 23, 2017 6:35 PM EDT Updated: DENVER (AP) - Colorado's state mental hospital can't keep up with an increase in court orders for evaluations and is asking for relief from a requirement that jail inmates be evaluated within 28 days. More>>

Sheriff's office working to ID suspect in armed robbery Friday, June 23, 2017 6:13 PM EDT Updated: El Paso County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify a suspect in an aggravated robbery. The suspect, described as a medium-build white male in his 20's, robbed 7-Eleven at 1475 B Street in Colorado Springs at about 4:14 a.m. on May 2. The suspect pointed a handgun at the cashier, demanded cash, then ran away from the scene. He was seen running southbound toward Lashelle Way. At the time of the robbery, the suspect was wearing a light-colored bandana over his&... More>>

Breeding efforts underway to save cutthroat trout species rescued from Hayden Pass Wildfire A rare cutthroat trout after it was rescued from the South Prong of Hayden Creek on July 20, 2016, by Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff and U.S. Forest Service volunteers. Friday, June 23, 2017 5:58 PM EDT Updated: Staff with Colorado Parks and Wildlife are working to save and breed 158 unique cutthroat trout. The fish are currently at the Roaring Judy Hatchery north of Gunnison, after being rescued from last year's massive Hayden Pass wildfire, southwest of Cañon City. Breeding efforts are underway, and staff members said they hope to have successful results to report next week. The fish were pulled from Hayden Creek at the height of the fire, amid fears that the fire and the possibilit... More>>

Group protests Pence's visit at Focus on the Family Members of the Colorado Springs Socialists protest outside Focus on the Family speech by Vice President Mike Pence. (KOAA) Friday, June 23, 2017 7:40 PM EDT Updated: A group gathered outside Focus on the Family on Wednesday to protest Vice President Mike Pence's visit. More>>

Chipotle offers BOGO entrées for Bike to Work Day participants Friday, June 23, 2017 4:58 PM EDT Updated: KOAA 5 is the official media sponsor of Bike to Work Day next Wednesday, and Chipotle Mexican Grill is offering a buy-one-get-one free deal to participants. More>>

Thunderbirds jet flips during landing at practice for Dayton Air Show An Air Force Thunderbird crashed during practice for an air show in Dayton, Ohio. (WDTN) Friday, June 23, 2017 8:03 PM EDT Updated: An Air Force Thunderbirds jet flipped during landing while practicing for an air show in Dayton, Ohio on Friday. More>>

Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center part of nationwide grant Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center awarded portion of nationwide grant. Friday, June 23, 2017 4:12 PM EDT Updated: The Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center is getting some help paying for new exhibits from a nationwide grant. The Fine Arts Center is getting $10,000 as part of an $82 million grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. This grant is the second major funding announcement for the 2017 fiscal year. "The arts reflect the vision, energy, and talent of America's artists and arts organizations," said NEA Chairman Jane Chu. "The National Endowment for the Arts ... More>>

Honda goes public to try and disprove cover-up claims Federal regulators are investigating whether Honda Motor Co. failed to report deaths and injuries that occurred in its vehicles. Friday, June 23, 2017 3:29 PM EDT Updated: Honda is trying to disprove claims by lawyers that it knew about the dangers of Takata air bag inflators nearly two decades ago, but covered it up. The auto maker is going public with their fight and information. The escalation of Honda's fight comes just three days before Takata Corp. is expected to seek bankruptcy protection in Japan and the United States. The company's inflators can explode with too much force, blowing apart a metal canister and hurling shrapnel into drivers and p... More>>

Kidnapping sex assault suspect found dead in Canon City home Friday, June 23, 2017 2:40 PM EDT Updated: Canon City Police announced a kidnapping and sex assault suspect committed suicide while officers were serving a search warrant at his home Friday morning. More>>

No tuition increase at Adams State University Friday, June 23, 2017 2:22 PM EDT Updated: Positive news for students at Adams State University in Alamosa, there will not be a tuition increase next year. This is reflected in the budget that was approved by the university's Board of Trustees for the fiscal year 2017-2018. Most fees will also hold at last year's rates, with the exception of one. That is the capitol fee to support campus improvements. Housing rates remain the same, with board rates increasing only two percent. That slight increase is reflected in the ov... More>>

VP Pence visits Focus on the Family for 40th anniversary Vice President Mike Pence delivers speech at Focus on the Family. (KOAA) Friday, June 23, 2017 2:23 PM EDT Updated: Vice President Mike Pence visits Colorado Springs today as the key note speaker for Focus on the Family's 40th anniversary celebration and a tour of Schriever AFB and the Cheyenne Mountain Complex. More>>

Injuries reported in Fremont County crash Emergency crews on the scene of a crash along Hwy. 50 and County Road 69 Friday, June 23, 2017 1:53 PM EDT Updated: Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on Highway 50 and County Road 69 for a single vehicle crash. There are injuries reported at this time but the severity is not known. Westbound lanes of Highway 50 are blocked by emergency crews and vehicles. Crews on scene Hwy 50 @ County Rd 69 for 1 veh crash. Injuries reported. West bound lns of 50 blocked by emergency vehicles. pic.twitter.com/3A6pVyhkcJ — Fremont Sheriff (@Fremont_Sheriff) June 23, 2017 ... More>>

Caught on Camera: Child falls out of vehicle A child falls out of a vehicle making a turn in Laredo, Texas. Friday, June 23, 2017 12:30 PM EDT Updated: LAREDO, TX - Terrifying moments caught on camera as a child falls out of a moving car in south Texas. More>>

Beulah teacher wins energy contest; featured in documentary #WhoPowersYou! Contest Winner, Lori O. Lara, with San Isabel Electric Board President, Debbie Rose, after being interviewed for the Touchstone Energy documentary film. Friday, June 23, 2017 12:08 PM EDT Updated: A Beulah woman wins a nationwide contest, and uses the prize to give back to her community. Lori O. Lara was nominated by her husband for the inaugural run of the contest sponsored by Touchstone Energy. More>>

Denver bar features axe throwing instead of darts Friday, June 23, 2017 11:50 AM EDT Updated: Drink beer while hurling axes at a target? Who wouldn't enjoy that? The owners of the new bar appropriately named "The Axe Room" and say it's a different way to compete and have fun. More>>

Your Healthy Family: Smart choices for summer hydration The good news is that unless a person is losing fluids excessively, most don?t need any more than plain old water. Friday, June 23, 2017 11:29 AM EDT Updated: The good news is that unless a person is losing fluids excessively, most don't need any more than plain old water. More>>

Johnny Depp asks when was the last time an actor assassinated a president Johnny Depp talks to guests at the Glastonbury Festival. (June 22) Friday, June 23, 2017 10:53 AM EDT Updated: LOS ANGELES (AP) - Johnny Depp has asked a crowd at the Glastonbury Festival when was the last time an actor assassinated a president. More>>

Woman drives BMW right into wet concrete Georgia woman becomes stuck after mistakenly driving her BMW into wet concrete. WXIA's Ryan Kruger reports. Friday, June 23, 2017 10:02 AM EDT Updated: (GEORGIA - WXIA) It's a tale of two construction sites: one side saying it was dangerous, neglectful, and careless. More>>

Caught on Camera: Boxing bucks in Tennessee An officer with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency captures on camera in a most unusual fight between two deer. Friday, June 23, 2017 9:59 AM EDT Updated: (Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency) There was a slug fest in Tennessee Wednesday and the participants may surprise you. Although we have no idea why these two boxing bucks were going at it pretty good. More>>

International Olympic Day on Friday Friday, June 23, 2017 8:06 AM EDT Updated: Today the world is celebrating International Olympic Day as the countdown continues until the start of the 2018 winter games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. More>>

76-year-old man killed in crash in Colorado Springs A 76-year-old man was killed in a pickup crash on Melissa Dr. in Colorado Springs. (KOAA) Friday, June 23, 2017 10:42 AM EDT Updated: Colorado Springs Police Department has identified a man who was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning. More>>

Girl critically injured in rollover crash on I-25 Friday, June 23, 2017 3:55 AM EDT Updated: Colorado State Patrol says a child was ejected from a van after it crashed and rolled on I-25 near Mesa Ridge Parkway Wednesday night. More>>

Pikes Peak International Hill Climb drivers worry about weather Friday, June 23, 2017 9:36 AM EDT Updated: There's nothing easy about the Pikes Peak Hill Climb. From gut wrenching turns to dangerous drop-offs, the last thing drivers need is weather to contend with. More>>

Utah wildfire smoke spreads across Colorado Smoke from a wildfire in Utah is visible across Southern Colorado. Friday, June 23, 2017 12:06 AM EDT Updated: There is no active wildfire in Colorado Springs or the surrounding area. The cold front moving across Colorado is bringing strong winds that are carrying smoke and haze from a fire in southwestern Utah. More>>

Broncos 2017 training camp schedule Friday, June 23, 2017 12:06 AM EDT Updated: The Broncos 2017 Training Camp schedule was released on Thursday, you can find it here: More>>

Sky Sox hang on to beat Baby Cakes 8-5 Thursday, June 22, 2017 11:55 PM EDT Updated: The Colorado Springs Sky Sox jumped out to an early lead and the bullpen shut down multiple New Orleans rallies late to preserve an 8-5 win in front of 5,023 at the Shrine on Airline Thursday night. More>>

Nuggets trade with Jazz, upgrade front court Thursday, June 22, 2017 11:36 PM EDT Updated: The Nuggets selected Louisville guard Donovan Mitchell with the No. 13 pick in the NBA draft Thursday night but he won't be suiting up for Denver. More>>

Coaches come together to talk about concussions Thursday, June 22, 2017 10:24 PM EDT Updated: Coaches from all over Southern Colorado converged in Pueblo Thursday to discuss the latest prevention tactics and treatments when it comes to concussions on the football field. Watch the video above to hear from Dr. Rocky Khosla who headed up the conference. More>>

Rockies downed by Diamondbacks 10-3 Thursday, June 22, 2017 10:16 PM EDT Updated: Paul Goldschmidt and Chris Owings hit three-run homers, Zack Godley threw well into the eighth inning, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 10-3 on Thursday. More>>

Pueblo residents billed for years-old parking tickets Friday, June 23, 2017 10:11 AM EDT Updated: The city is playing catch up, sending out letters to 5,000 people--giving everyone 30 days to pay it. More>>

Firefighters reflect on Waldo Canyon 5 years later The Waldo Canyon Fire burns in western Colorado Springs in June 2012. Thursday, June 22, 2017 8:55 PM EDT Updated: Friday will mark the 5 year anniversary of the start of the Waldo Canyon Fire, and Colorado Springs Professional Firefighters are remembering the City's worst natural disaster. More>>