Would you like to receive local news notifications on your desktop?
Menu
Capitol Watch
Bill proposes creation of comprehensive early childhood education system
Colorado lawmakers introduce 2021 transportation fee bill
Election Watch
Election bill would rework recall process in Colorado
Covering Colorado
Critics of animal shelter bill "win" with amendments
How Biden's universal preschool plan may impact Colorado's own program
Colorado Democrats introduce re-written 'public option' bill Tuesday
Greenhouse gas bill faces opposition from energy industry, governor
Human composting could become an option in Colorado
Colorado bill would give children free mental health screenings, therapy sessions
Rebound
Incentive program would help tourism industry rebound from pandemic
Polis signs safe storage, reporting requirements for stolen or lost guns bills
"Job killers" or good for Colorado: Two bills, two sides
Bill aims to help home-based child care providers avoid heavy regulations
House bill seeks to ease Colorado's high rent prices
Bill aimed at increasing teacher, staff pay across the state
Colorado congressional redistricting commission removes chair over social media posts
Colorado students stress importance of suicide prevention bill advancing through state legislature
Bill aimed at protecting LGBTQ youth, prospective foster parents from discrimination
Bill aimed at revamping state's disciplinary practices to reduce suspensions, ban use of handcuffs on elementary students
Bill aimed at making open enrollment easier for incoming military families
Bill supporters seek to standardize shelter care for animals across Colorado
Bill aims to expand accessibility of cannabis-based medicine to students
School funding proposal would generate millions for education but increase taxes in some districts
Colorado lawmakers propose bill to ban use of American Indian mascots for public schools, colleges
Bill aimed at helping Native American students whose families were forced out of their homelands
Impeachment vote becomes defining moment for GOP senator
Colorado's General Assembly returns to Capitol for 2021 regular session
Colorado lawmakers push to make SAT or ACT optional for college admissions
15 minutes with Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert
Lawmakers consider bill to restrict 3rd party delivery fees
Colorado unemployment trust fund set to become insolvent next week
New law closes loophole regarding sex offender treatment
Coronavirus
Judge upholds Governor Polis' 10 p.m. last call order for alcohol
Federal lawsuit challenges Colorado's mask mandate
Polis responds to state lawmaker's letter call for federal agents
New law requires homeowner associations to allow home daycares
South Dakota governor, exposed to virus, joined Trump on jet
The Latest: Trump to establish 'National Garden' of heroes
2 Republicans opposed by Trump win in N. Carolina, Kentucky
Executive order gives Colorado tenants more time to pay, eliminates late fees
Colorado House passes sweeping police reform bill
Trump walks back his incendiary Minneapolis 'thugs' post