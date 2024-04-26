Watch Now
Bent Fort Inn in Las Animas shut down after determined to be illegal drug lab

Deputies say the drugs were being manufactured, processed cooked, and stored at the inn.
Posted at 6:43 PM, Apr 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-25 20:43:40-04

LAS ANIMAS, Colo. — A hotel in Las Animas was shut down after health officials determined it was being used as an illegal drug laboratory.

The Bent Fort Inn, which is located just north of Las Animas near Highway 50, was forced to shut down Thursday. The Bent County Health Department found drug remnants of meth and fentanyl inside.

Deputies say the drugs were being manufactured, cooked and stored at the inn.

Health Officials say people who visited the Bent Fort Inn are at risk of serious health complications from exposure to contaminated areas.
