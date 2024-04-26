Afternoon showers & thunderstorms Friday ahead of a cool & wet weekend

Today’s Forecast:

After a few thunderstorms last night, our weather will turn much more active over the next 24-48 hours. On Friday, we'll find ourselves between two large areas of low pressure, but with enough leftover moisture in the atmosphere, showers and thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon. While not severe, today's storms will be capable of frequent lightning, gusty winds, small hail and heavy downpours.

Highs today will remain above average, with 70s on the Plains, and 50s and 60s for higher terrain locations. Enjoy the warmth because highs this weekend will be around 10-20 degrees cooler.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 70; Low: 40. With one low pressure system moving out of Colorado this morning and a second one in our forecast, our weather today will feature dry skies this morning and a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

Pueblo forecast: High: 78; Low: 42. Even with the potential for a few spotty thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, my advice is to enjoy today's warmth ahead of what's expected to be a cool and unsettled Saturday.

Canon City forecast: High: 73; Low: 41. A dry, but overcast morning will give way to a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms this afternoon as our high today looks to top out in the lower 70s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 57; Low: 30. Dry skies this morning will give way to showers and thunderstorms this afternoon before turning to a heavy, wet snow later tonight once the colder air arrives.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s. After a few thunderstorms last night, we'll see dry skies this morning followed by an even better chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Later tonight after sunset, it's possible that some snow could mix in with the rain.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Friday's forecast will be another warm one on the Plains. Spotty to scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and evening, with the best chances for rain today for areas north of Highway 50.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. A mainly dry and gusty day for the southern I-25 corridor on Friday. By this evening, an isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s/30s. The best chance for snow in the high country today will be along and north of Highway 50. Heavy snow is expected in our state's northern and central mountains starting later today, with the worst of the storm expected on Saturday. Travel is not recommended on Saturday as some areas could see more than a foot of snow, even at pass level.

Extended outlook forecast:

As the second, stronger and colder system arrives on Saturday, our weather will take a turn for the worse. Although the timing isn't great, we need the moisture. Saturday will be a super soaker of a day, especially for areas north of Highway 50. Lower elevation rain and thunderstorms will be ongoing most of the day on Saturday, with rain amounts region-wide on the order of 0.50" to 1.50".

For the high country, snow will be increasing in coverage tonight, with snow continuing on Saturday before wrapping up early Sunday morning. More than a foot of snow will be possible in the mountains above 9,000 feet this weekend, with as much as 3-9" of accumulation for Woodland Park. Travel impacts, delays, closures should be expected.

A brief window of dry weather Sunday morning will be followed by additional showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon followed by dry and warmer weather early next week.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

