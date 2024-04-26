One dead after being hit by a car at Platte and Academy

COLORADO SPRINGS — At around 1:19 a.m. this morning, Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officers and members of the Sand Creek Division were dispatched to the intersection of Platte Ave and Academy Blvd to investigate a hit and run.

Upon arriving on the scene, officers determined that a pedestrian was riding a scooter east on Platte Ave when they were hit by a car. That car then fled from the scene.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Due to the nature of the crash, the Major Crash Team was called to assume responsibility for the investigation.

Eastbound Platte Ave was temporarily closed due to this crash but has since reopened.

This is an active investigation.

KOAA News5 will provide updates as we receive them.

