No Cars In Garden Of The Gods Sunday For Motorless Morning

A drive through Garden Of The Gods is usually on the top of tourists lists. This Sunday though, you won’t be able to drive through the park. That’s because of their “Motorless Morning” event, back by popular demand. From 5:00 a.m. until noon on Sunday, 4/28/24, no cars will be allowed in the park. Of course mobility devices are allowed, and electric assisted bikes are okay too, but other than those, no motors are allowed in the park.

I talked with people walking around the park who think it’s a very good idea. “Great to just hear the natural sounds, and I’m sure the people who gifted this would liked to have people experience it this way, it’s wonderful.” Another park visitor told me “I love the idea, it’s just great to not have the cars and get out here an enjoy it”.

While walking to the park may sound like a great idea, most of us don’t have the luxury of living next to GOG. For those of us that have to drive there, parking is available at the Nature Center, the Trading Post, and the Rock Ledge Ranch overflow. The overflow lot on the west side of the park off 30th street is where you’ll find parking for people with disabilities.

