Cities in the Pikes Peak Region provide shade for the next generation on Arbor Day 2024

EL PASO COUNTY — In celebration of Arbor Day, two cities in the Pikes Peak Region did some digging and planting on Friday.

In Colorado Springs, Mayor Yemi Mobolade, members of the Colorado State Forest Service, and city forestry employees broke out the big shovels and planted sixteen crab apple trees at John Venezia Park.

The park is located on the north side of the city off Briargate Parkway and Union Boulevard.

Planting trees is historically a part of Colorado Springs' roots.

"When the city was established 152 years ago, it was literally a treeless void. So the City Founder, General Palmer, felt like he wanted to have trees in the community that he was setting up, so the city forestry has literally been a part of that activity for literally 150 years," said Dennis Will a Colorado Springs City Forester.

This is the 47th straight year that Colorado Springs has been recognized as a Tree City by the Arbor Day Foundation.

Colorado Springs was not the only place planting trees today..

Officials in Manitou Springs also brought out the shovels today to celebrate Arbor Day.

They planted 25 trees at the Crystal Valley Cemetery. That cemetery is off Plainview Place, just South of Manitou Avenue.

The Colorado Tree Coalition also donated $2500 to help the next generation of trees.

Arbor Day is a day that encourages people to plant trees. The Arbor Day Foundation has a goal of planting 500 million trees by 2027.

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.