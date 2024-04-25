Watch the Switchbacks all season long for free on News5 streaming platforms

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — KOAA News5 is proud to announce that we are the official Southern Colorado home of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks.

This season, do not miss any of the action as you can watch the season from the comfort of your home, in your palm on the go, or get a recap of the action on your favorite streaming platform!

Beginning this Saturday, we will stream all non-nationally exclusive Switchbacks FC matches for distribution in Southern Colorado on KOAA’s mobile and connected TV apps, and website. The partnership will also bring locally exclusive Switchbacks content to our website and app.

"We are extremely excited to announce our partnership with KOAA," said Switchbacks Vice President James Ragain. " This is an incredible opportunity to bring a local broadcast option to all Switchbacks home and away games, to keep fans engaged and updated on the Switchbacks season."

Below is a list of the games that will be streamed on KOAA digital platforms:



Saturday, April 27 at Oakland Roots SC | 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 4 vs El Paso Locomotive FC | 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 11 at Hartford Athletic | 5 p.m.

Friday, May 17 vs Rhode Island FC | 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 1 vs Oakland Roots | 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 8 at Memphis 901 FC | 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 15 vs Orange County SC | 7 p.m.

Tuesday, June 18 at Las Vegas Lights FC | 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 22 at New Mexico United | 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 29 vs Monterey Bay FC | 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 13 at Birmingham Legion FC | 5:30 p.m.

Friday, July 19 at Louisville City FC | 6 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 10 at North Carolina FC | 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 17 at Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC | 5 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 24 vs New Mexico United | 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 28 vs Memphis 901 FC | 7 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 1 at FC Tulsa | 4 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7 vs Tampa Bay Rowdies | 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 14 vs Charleston Battery | 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept.21 at El Paso Locomotive FC | 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 28 vs Loudoun United FC | 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 9 at Orange County SC | 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12 vs San Antonio FC | 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19 at Monterey Bay Union FC | 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26 at Sacramento Republic FC | 9 p.m.

HOW TO WATCH

On Our App

Catch nearly every game from the palm of your hand with the News5 App.

When you open the app on gameday, click on the Watch Now section at the bottom of the app or top and then select the Switchbacks live stream at match time.

Click here to download our app from the Apple App Store.

Click here to download our app from the Google Play Store.

Website

If you're watching on your computer, the Switchbacks stream will be available on our second streaming channel.

On matchday navigate to the Watch Now section at the top of the page and click the button.

After arriving at our live stream page, all you must do during game time is scroll down and select our second streaming channel, pictured above.

Streaming App

Here's how to watch KOAA News 5 content on a streaming device:

Roku



Turn on your Roku device – in the left-hand toolbar, go to the ‘Search’ option Search for KOAA News 5 (Direct link: koaa.com/apps) Click on ‘News 5 Southern Colorado’ in the search results and then select the option to ‘Add Channel’ Once added, the KOAA app will be shown on the home screen of your Roku device and is ready to watch! On match day click on the watch now and scroll down to find the Switchbacks stream

Apple TV



Turn on your Apple TV device – on the home screen, go to the ‘Search’ option Search for KOAA News 5 Under search results, scroll down to ‘Apps’ and click on KOAA News 5 in the search results. This will bring up a screen with more information about the app Click on the ‘Get’ option and the app will be loaded on to your Apple TV Once added, the KOAA News 5 app will be shown on the home screen of your Apple TV device and is ready to watch! On match day click on the watch now and scroll down to find the Switchbacks stream

Amazon Fire TV/Stick



Turn on your Amazon Fire device – in the top toolbar, go to the ‘Search’ option Search for KOAA News 5, and click on our logo This will bring up a screen with the KOAA News 5 app shown listed under ‘Apps & Games’. Click on the KOAA logo, and this will bring up a screen with more information about the app Click on the ‘Download’ option, and the app will be loaded to your Amazon Fire device. Once added, the KOAA News 5 app will appear on the Amazon Fire home screen under ‘Recent’ and ‘Your Apps & Channels' On match day click on the watch now and scroll down to find the Switchbacks stream

Android TV



From the Android TV Home screen, scroll down to the "Apps" row. Select the Google Play Store app. Browse or search for KOAA News 5 by typing your search, and scrolling to the right at the top of the screen to select input. Or, speak your search by scrolling to the top of the screen to select the Microphone. Select the KOAA News 5 app and click ‘Install’ On match day click on the watch now and scroll down to find the Switchbacks stream

MORE FROM THE SWITCHBACKS

Don't miss your favorite Switchbacks players take the pitch! Alex Andersson, a forward from Sweden, earned 25 goals and nine assists in four years at UCCS.

WATCH: UCCS standout, Alex Andersson

Marco Rios is a graduate of Pueblo Centennial High School and is just 17 years old. He made five appearances for the Switchbacks last season.

WATCH: Pueblo's Marco Rios

Devon "Speedy" Williams reached the 200 goal mark last season with the Switchbacks. He was born in Jamaica and moved to the United States in 2011.

WATCH: Switchbacks player makes a big impact

____

____

