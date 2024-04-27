Catholic Charities of Pueblo seeking $200,000 to create jobs for the homeless in the community

PUEBLO, Colo. — A nonprofit in Pueblo wants to give jobs to people who are facing homelessness.

Catholic Charities is asking for $200,000 in American Rescue Plan Act Money from the City of Pueblo.

The money will be used to fund the group's job readiness program.

People in the program will work with Pueblo Parks and Recreation picking up trash and pulling weeds.

"So ultimately, that's really what we're trying to do is give them a sense of purpose and to help get them back on their feet. If they want to, of course," said Anu Keiley, Program Director.

Pueblo City Council has to approve the funding for this program, which could happen within the next couple of weeks.

____

____

