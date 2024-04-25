Man identified from fatal police-involved shooting last week in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — The man involved in a fatal police-involved shooting last week in Pueblo has been identified. The coroner says he is 61-year-old Ronald James Courtney of Pueblo.

Background Information

According to the Pueblo Police Department, a man is dead after a police-involved shooting. Officers responded to the Forts RV Park along Lake Avenue for an animal cruelty call on April 17.

When two officers responded around 2:00 p.m. that day, they realized Courtney had a warrant for failure to appear. As officers attempted to take him into custody, they say Courtney pulled a gun from his pocket, and that is when at least one officer opened fire.

Courtney was taken to a local hospital where he later died of his wounds. None of the officers involved were injured, according to the department.

The 10th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CRIT) led by the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office will handle the investigation. Under department protocol, the two officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.

