Windy Thursday, with thunderstorms tonight for parts of Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Areas of fog this morning on the Plains will clear to sunshine through the first half of the day. By early to mid afternoon, we're looking at a warm and windy forecast, with gusts in the Springs around 30-35 mph, and gusts on the southeastern Plains around 40-50 mph. The southeastern Plains, southeastern mountains and San Luis Valley will all be under a Red Flag Warning from 10 am until 8 pm.

An approaching storm will bring snow to the Continental Divide today and severe threats to northeastern Colorado later this afternoon. In Southern Colorado, our best chances for rain will hold off until much later tonight, generally between 9 pm and 2 am. This is when wrap around moisture from the storm will push into the Pikes Peak Region and southeastern Plains. A few inches of snow will be possible in Teller County..

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 77; Low: 44. A warm and breezy Thursday will give way to a pretty good chance for rain tonight in the Pikes Peak Region, with showers picking up around 9-10 pm.

Pueblo forecast: High: 82; Low: 45. Bright, warm and windy this afternoon, with peak gusts up around 40 mph. For tonight, an incoming storm will bring about a 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms to the Steel City.

Canon City forecast: High: 80; Low: 45. A warm and windy Thursday afternoon will give way to a chance for rain showers and thunderstorms late tonight into very early Friday morning.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 67; Low: 35. Dry and windy this afternoon before turning unsettled later this evening. Rain should hold off until after sunset. As cold air arrives, a changeover to snow will be possible in Teller County, with up to 1" of accumulation.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. A warm and windy Thursday afternoon will give way to rain chances and scattered thunderstorms this evening. As colder air arrives, some heavy wet snow will be possible during the overnight hours, with minimal impacts to travel.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 40s. Strong S/SW winds today will bring the heat to the eastern Plains, with highs this afternoon in some areas expected to approach 90 degrees. Red Flag Warnings will remain in effect from 10 am until 8 pm on the eastern Plains. After high fire danger threats today, rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible this evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Warm and windy during the day, with gusts this afternoon up around 40-50 mph. Due to these stronger wind gusts, areas of blowing dust will be possible, along with elevated fire weather conditions.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s/30s. Wind gusts of 50-60 mph will be possible in the mountains through this afternoon, along with a few rain and snow showers for the Sangres and Wet Mountains, with a better chance for snow today in the central mountains.

Extended outlook forecast:

Tonight's rain should wrap up well before sunrise Friday morning, leaving us with a cool, but dry start to our day. As another storm approaches the state Friday afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms will form.

A cold front Friday evening will bring more widespread rain and thunderstorms to our forecast from late Friday night into the day on Saturday. Even with highs in the lower 50s in Colorado Springs on Saturday, snow levels will remain pretty high, up around 7,500 to 8,000 feet. Areas above that can expect a slushy mix during the height of the storm on Saturday.

Temperatures will remain cool on Sunday, with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms expected during the afternoon hours. A warm up will follow early next week as sunshine returns to Southern Colorado.

