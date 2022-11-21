1
Club Q Shooting
Club Q Shooting
Mayor John Suthers discusses Club Q shooting with KOAA News5
Ira Cronin
8:22 AM, Nov 21, 2022
Club Q Shooting
DA pledges to seek justice as investigators explore shooter's motive
Andy Koen
11:53 PM, Nov 20, 2022
Club Q Shooting
Community rescources for those affected by Club Q shooting
Aidan Hulting
10:01 PM, Nov 20, 2022
Club Q Shooting
Gay club shooting suspect evaded Colorado's red flag gun law
Associated Press
8:34 PM, Nov 20, 2022
Club Q Shooting
Former Club Q employee remembers friends who were killed during mass shooting
Kristian Lopez
5:31 PM, Nov 20, 2022
Club Q Shooting
Colorado Healing Fund activated in wake of Club Q shooting
Anissa Connell
1:03 PM, Nov 20, 2022
Club Q Shooting
Community members start fundraisers to help victims of Club Q shooting
Devan Karp
12:47 PM, Nov 20, 2022
Club Q Shooting
Officials react to deadly mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs
11:30 AM, Nov 20, 2022
Club Q Shooting
Witness describes shooting inside Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub
Robert Garrison
10:30 AM, Nov 20, 2022
Club Q Shooting
5 dead, 25 injured in shooting at Colorado Springs nightclub Club Q
Patrick Nelson
2:18 AM, Nov 20, 2022
