Heavy rain and snow on Saturday in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Spotty rain showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible until about 10 pm. There will be a break in the showers until early Saturday morning when rain and snow move into the area.

A WINTER STORM WARNING will be in effect for Teller County from 9 pm Friday until 6 am Sunday. Travel is not recommended under this warning with low visibility and snow-covered roads. Power outages and downed tree limbs are possible.

7,000-8,000 feet: slushy and less than 6"

8,000-9,000 feet: about 6-12"

Over 10,000 feet: 12"+

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 40; High: 47;

Saturday will be overcast with periodic rain showers which will be heavy at times. Minor flooding is possible on roads. Lightning is also possible. A brief wintry mix is possible in the morning, with

little to no accumulation.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 43; High: 58;

Cloudy on Saturday with rain showers likely, with heavy rain and lightning possible. Minor flooding is possible on roads.

Canon City forecast: Low: 43; High: 51;

Overcast and cool on Saturday with rain showers likely off and on during the day. Rain will be heavy at times with lightning possible.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 30; High: 39;

WINTER STORM WARNING until 6 am Sunday. Snow showers are likely on Saturday and will be heaviest in the morning. Visibility will be low on the roads during heavy snow and roads may become snow-covered. Broken tree limbs and power outages are possible. 6-11" is forecast for Woodland Park.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 35; High: 41;

Saturday will be a tricky forecast with a rain-snow mix expected. During the morning hours, all snow is expected around 7,000 feet and higher in elevation. Showers may transition back to rain in the afternoon. Snow will be heavy at times and I-25 over Monument Hill may become snow-covered. 2-5" of snow is forecast for Monument.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 60s/70s;

Scattered rain showers and overcast on Saturday. Some storms may produce hail and lightning as well as strong wind gusts.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 39/41; High: 55/59;

Rain will be spottier for the southern I-25 corridor on Saturday, but scattered showers are still expected with lightning possible.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 30s/40s;

A mix of rain and snow for the mountains on Saturday. The rain-snow line will fall to about 7,000 feet in elevation on Saturday morning. Mountains passes will become tough to pass It will be cool and cloudy between showers.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES and WINTER STORM WARNINGS are in effect in the mountains until Sunday morning.

Snow forecast:

