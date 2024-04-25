The Pueblo Riverwalk has secured funding for several construction projects

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo(HARP) has secured funding for several construction projects through city, county, state, and federal resources.

Funding secured for the project includes a total of $15,974,481.73, which comes from the City of Pueblo, Pueblo County, RTA / Sale and Use Tax, Pueblo Urban Renewal Authority (PURA), the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), and a grant from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA).

One of the bigger focal points of the project will be the extension of the eastward channel toward Santa Fe Avenue.

The new area will include several exciting new features that include expanded pedestrian linkage to Downtown Pueblo, new parking areas, and an ADA-accessible event space.

WATCH: Pueblo Riverwalk to receive upgrades

The biggest highlight of the construction project has to be the multi-story Boathouse Building.

The Boathouse will possess a multitude of exciting functions and will be able to serve as a public gathering space, an office for HARP, and of course, boat storage and maintenance.

The building will also be of great benefit to the public and will feature a visitor's center, public restrooms, an information center, boat and ticket sales, and a refreshment area.

“The HARP 1A Expansion Project will further strengthen the connection between the Riverwalk, the Convention Center, and the downtown Pueblo area,” said Executive Director of HARP Lynn Clark. “The Riverwalk is the jewel of downtown Pueblo, serving as an anchor for economic development and revitalization. The new building and channel extension will serve as a centerpiece for the community and its beauty and entertainment possibilities are unique in Colorado.”

The construction of the project is expected to take 18-24 months, but the start of construction has no date determined as of now.

