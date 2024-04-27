Watch Now
City of Pueblo receives $400,000 to increase electric vehicle charging access

The money will go toward buying four new fast-charging electric vehicle charging stations for public use. The stations will be placed near the Main Street Parking Garage in Downtown.
Posted at 7:01 PM, Apr 26, 2024
PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo City Government is getting closer to its renewable energy goal.

City Council just approved more than $400,000 in grant money from the state.

"Obviously there's a lot more public demand for electric vehicles and a lot more than maybe registered and put on the road, so the city of public trying to meet the demand for public charging infrastructure here so people can come visit the city or get charged up while they're shopping," said Andrew Hayes with Pueblo Public Works.

The stations will be finished by early next year. By then, the City of Pueblo will have 10 e-v-charging stations for public use. |

This is part of Pueblo's plan to be 100% renewable by 2035.
