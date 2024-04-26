D20 responding to possible cybersecurity threat; no internet or phone service

COLORADO SPRINGS — A district-wide internet and phone service outage prompted a two-hour delay for students in Academy District 20 on Thursday.

The district was responding to a possible cybersecurity threat, according to its website. Officials said they will not reconnect to internet until they can rebuild the firewall network.

D20 said schools will be on a normal bell schedule on Friday 4/26, but internet isn't expected to reconnect until later in the day.

"We actually decided not to send any of our kids to school [Thursday]," said Angelica Gilver-Viers, a D20 mom of four.

Gilver-Viers said her kids' schools gave her a phone number to call, but only for emergencies.

"One phone for hundreds of families is not adequate and I just did not feel that their safety was really taken into consideration," said Gilver-Viers.

At this time, the school district isn't saying whether any students, families or staff have their information compromised.

"That's a real concern, unfortunately, but like is it the system that has all our children's social security numbers, our hours, our addresses and phone numbers," said Gilver-Viers.

The district explained its firewall network provider is experiencing issues nationwide on its website. "Over the past 24 hours, the IT team, in conjunction with our firewall vendor Palo Alto, engaged in the process of rebuilding D20 firewalls, which safeguard our network."

