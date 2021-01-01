KOAA/Multiplying Good The Jefferson Awards recognize people making a positive impact in our communities.

Who are the amazing people in our community who are making a difference every day? KOAA5 wants to celebrate the unsung heroes who selflessly serve those in need. The Jefferson Awards is a prestigious nationwide program that recognizes people making extraordinary efforts to make their neighborhoods better through service.

KOAA5 has the honor of presenting this award to people in Southern Colorado and we need your help to discover these gems in our communities.

Nominate someone you feel is deserving of this award using the form below.

ORIGINS OF THE JEFFERSON AWARDS

Started by Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in 1972, The Jefferson Awards have honored the incredible spirit and unique accomplishments of over 63,000 national and local heroes.

Every Jefferson Award honoree, from Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Congressman John Lewis, to former Buffalo Bill Fred Jackson has inspired through their selfless public service.

Together, we will bring much-needed attention to those Coloradans who generate the ripples of good in our community.