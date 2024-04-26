Warm on Friday with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms

As of 8 pm, the National Weather Service has pared back the tornado watch as seen below:

8:00 PM UPDATE



Tornado watch has been pared back in coverage and timing. Now in effect until 9 pm for only Cheyenne, Kit Carson, and Yuma counties in Colorado.#COwx pic.twitter.com/tUjHKxdS4w — Alex O'Brien (@WXAlexOBrien) April 26, 2024

Tonight's Forecast:

There is a chance of overnight thunderstorms in El Paso County, otherwise the night will be partly cloudy and breezy across southern Colorado.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 43; High: 70;

Friday will be warm and breezy with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Lightning and small hail are possible within thunderstorms. Winds will be from the NW at 8-12 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 47; High: 77;

Mostly sunny in the morning then partly cloudy in the afternoon with a chance of spotty thunderstorms. Winds will be from the NW at 10-15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 47; High: 73;

The sky will be partly cloudy on Friday with a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Winds will be from the W at 10-15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 36; High: 59;

Mostly cloudy on Friday with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening with a transition to a wintry mix overnight. Winds will be from the WNW at 5-15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 40; High: 63;

Partly cloudy on Friday with breezy NW wind at 10-15 mph. There is a chance of spotty thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s;

Partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 70s on Friday in the plains. Spotty thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon, with small hail and lightning possible.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 46/42; High: 71/73;

Partly cloudy on Friday with a low chance of an afternoon shower. Winds will be from the WNW at 10-15 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 50s/60s;

Partly cloudy with rain showers possible in the mountain valleys with snow showers in the mountains or above 9,000 feet in elevation. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s to mid-60s for the mountain valleys.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Saturday, there will be rain showers possible all day along I-25 and spotty showers in the plains. The mountain valleys will see a wintry mix of Saturday, with snow continuing on the mountains, with the rain-snow line dropping to about 7,000 feet on Saturday night. Highs will generally be in the 40s-60s on Saturday.

There will be a break in the showers on Sunday from late morning to early afternoon before another round of showers is likely in the evening, favoring the mountains and I-25. Again, This will be a wintry mix, snow in the mountains, and rain for I-25.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.