Warm and windy on Thursday with spotty dry thunderstorms

Tonight's Forecast:

This evening will be mostly clear and comfortable with above-average overnight lows. Temperatures will remain above freezing for the mountain valleys and the plains.

Thursday Fire Danger:

A RED FLAG WARNING will be in effect Thursday for the zones highlighted in red:

Wildfire danger will be high on Thursday, with strong winds and a chance of dry thunderstorms.



Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 45; High: 75;

Partly cloudy with a spotty dry thunderstorm possible in the afternoon. Winds will be gusty from the SSW at 10-20 mph gusting to 40 mph. Another round of thunderstorms is possible late on Thursday night.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 45; High: 80;

Partly cloudy on Thursday with a spotty dry thunderstorm possible in the afternoon. Winds will be from the SW at 10-20 mph gusting to 45 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 45; High: 79;

Partly cloudy on Thursday with an isolated shower possible in the afternoon. Winds will be from the WSW at 10-20 mph gusting to 45 mph

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 39; High: 67;

Partly cloudy on Thursday afternoon with a spotty shower possible. Winds will be from the SW at 10-15 mph gusting to 35 mph. There is a slight chance of overnight showers on Thursday night, likely a wintry mix.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 40; High: 71;

Partly cloudy on Thursday with an isolated thunderstorm possible during the day, then another chance of thunderstorms overnight with a wintry mix possible. Winds on Thursday will be gusty, from the SW at 10-15 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 80s;

It will be warm and windy in the plains with SW winds at 10-20 mph gusting 35-45 mph. Fire danger will be high with a RED FLAG WARNING in effect for Otero, eastern Las Animas, and Baca Counties from 10 am - 8 pm.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 46/46; High: 75/75;

RED FLAG WARNING for western Huerfano and western Las Animas County from 10 am until 8 pm. Winds will be from the SW at 15-20 mph gusting to 45 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s/70s;

RED FLAG WARNING for the San Luis Valley and Wet Mountain Valley and the Sangre De Cristos and Wet Mountains from 10 am to 8 pm. It will be a warm and windy day with partly cloudy conditions.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday will be warm again and start out sunny. Then there will be scattered afternoon thunderstorms across the region in the evening.

The weekend will be much cooler with temperatures in the 50s and 60s with widespread rain showers likely on Saturday and overcast skies. Little peeks of sunshine are possible on Sunday, but with scattered showers still likely.

