Aerospace and defense company bringing high paying jobs to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Hundreds of high paying jobs are coming to Colorado Springs as an aerospace and defense company is expanding on the north side of the city.

Omni Federal announced 500 new jobs are coming to the city Wednesday. They say the average salary will be $150,000 a year, which is 238% higher than the average salary in El Paso County.

County Commissioners tell News5 Colorado Springs is positioned to attract similar jobs.

"Not only do we have these five bases, but when you include active military, their families, and retirees in El Paso County, one out of every three people that live here, out of the 750,000, is or was connected to the Department of Defense," said El Paso County Commissioner Stan VanderWerf.

Omni Federal is expecting to secure $550 million in contracts with defense, aerospace and tech industries.

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.