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Anchors & Reporters
Dianne Derby

Dianne Derby

Tony Keith

Tony Keith

Meghan Glova

Meghan Glova

Bill Folsom

Bill Folsom

Jon McMichael

Jon McMichael

Michelle Reyes

Michelle Reyes

Owen Skornik-Hayes

Owen Skornik-Hayes

Liv Wood

Liv Wood

Jaylen Lee

Jaylen Lee

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News5 Investigates
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Alasyn Zimmerman

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First Alert5 Weather
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Alex O'Brien

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Alan Rose

Casey Dorn

Casey Dorn

Lauren Brand

Lauren Brand

Sports
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Dante Williams

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News5 Staff
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Daniel Sanchez

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Jeannette Hynes

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Chris Loveless

Angela Berry

Angela Berry

Alexis Toler

Alexis Toler

Anthony Kambis

Anthony Kambiss

Tomas D'Anella

Tomas D'Anella

Brendan Henry

Brendan Henry

KOAA

Sarah Currier

Jennifer Nancarrow

Jennifer Nancarrow

Aidan Hulting Profile

Aidan Hulting

James Gavato

James Gavato

Ashleigh Quintana

Ashleigh Quintana

Adam Knapik

Adam Knapik

Ryan Mutch

Ryan Mutch

Carl Winder

Carl Winder

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