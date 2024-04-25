Watch Now
Baby sloth born at Denver Zoo

Posted at 12:14 PM, Apr 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-25 14:14:13-04

DENVER — The Denver Zoo on Friday welcomed a cute new addition — a Linnie's two-toed sloth pup.

The pup was born to parents Charlotte and Elliot. It's their fourth baby at Denver Zoo, according to zoo officials.

The zoo said Charlotte and her baby are "thriving," and the little one is healthy and nursing like a pro. Charlotte does have access to the public-facing part of her habitat, meaning visitors could possibly see the mama and baby.

Officials are waiting on a DNA test to determine the sex of the baby. Its name hasn't been decided yet.

Baby sloth born at Denver Zoo

If you want a sloth of your own, zoo officials said you can symbolically adopt one! Each adoption helps the Denver Zoo care for the growing sloth family as well as its other 2,500 animals. You can learn more through this link.

