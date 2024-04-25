UCCS and PCC hosting conference about diverse paths to a college degree

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The University of Colorado at Colorado Springs (UCCS) is hosting a conference about the diverse paths a student can take to achieve their college degree.

The conference will be held in tandem with Pueblo Community College (PCC).

The UCCS Pre-Collegiate and Success and Support Center focuses on students from the 7th to 12th grade and supports them with academic and socio-emotional needs.

The partnership between UCCS and PCC has provided workshops and other programs to students and families in Pueblo.

With this conference, the schools hope to show students the many diverse pathways one can take to find success in college and achieve the dream of obtaining a college degree.

The conference will be held Apr. 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the PCC campus at the Mike Davis Academic Building.

The event is intended for all ages and is free to the public. There will be workshops available and a resource fair for the community.

Registration for the event is required. For more information you can call (719)920-7907, or via email at lavilesg@uccs.edu.

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.