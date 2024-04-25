Watch Now
Heavy law enforcement presence at Pueblo hotel Thursday morning

Value Stay Inn
Posted at 11:42 AM, Apr 25, 2024
PUEBLO, Colo. — The City of Pueblo confirms with News5 that a multi-agency operation is underway at the Val U Stay hotel Thursday morning.

According to the city, there are multiple investigations ongoing at the hotel located along Highway 50 and North Hudson Avenue.

Details on the investigation are limited at this time but the city says a update is expected around 1:00 p.m.

This is the second hotel in Pueblo to have seen a similar operation, the Rodeway Inn, another extended stay inn located along Highway 50, was shut down in February.

WATCH: Rodeway Inn in Pueblo shutdown by Department of Health

Health officials said at the time there was a list of things that led to the Rodeway Inn being shut down including trash buildup and residents staying long-term in rooms that are not accommodated for that.

This is a developing story and News5 has a crew at the scene working to learn more.
