Heavy law enforcement presence at Pueblo hotel Thursday morning

PUEBLO, Colo. — The City of Pueblo confirms with News5 that a multi-agency operation is underway at the Val U Stay hotel Thursday morning.

According to the city, there are multiple investigations ongoing at the hotel located along Highway 50 and North Hudson Avenue.

BIG EMERGENCY RESPONDER AT PUEBLO HOTEL: Police, firefighters, and other emergency services, along with nonprofits, are at the Val U Stay Inn on the Eastside of Pueblo. We are working to find out what happened. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/SXGXnAO7Ko — Carl Winder KOAA 🐢 (@CWinderKOAA) April 25, 2024

Details on the investigation are limited at this time but the city says a update is expected around 1:00 p.m.

This is the second hotel in Pueblo to have seen a similar operation, the Rodeway Inn, another extended stay inn located along Highway 50, was shut down in February.

WATCH: Rodeway Inn in Pueblo shutdown by Department of Health

Health officials said at the time there was a list of things that led to the Rodeway Inn being shut down including trash buildup and residents staying long-term in rooms that are not accommodated for that.

This is a developing story and News5 has a crew at the scene working to learn more.

