Academy D20 names finalist for Pine Creek High School Principal

KOAA
Posted at 12:05 PM, Apr 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-25 14:05:30-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — Academy District 20, Colorado Springs's largest school district announced Korina Bierman, a current principal and former teacher in the district will be the next principal of Pine Creek High School, pending approval by the board of education.

Bierman is currently the principal at Timberview Middle School, where she’s worked for the last three years.

In a letter sent to families Thursday, the district said Bierman previously worked as an assistant principal at Discovery Canyon Campus High School, as well as a science teacher and literacy coach at Air Academy High School.

Prior to working in Colorado Springs, the District said she worked as a science teacher in New Mexico and Hawaii.

Bierman’s hiring comes amid the departure of Tracie Cormaney, who was fired after an investigation from the district revealed she violated financial policies through an incentive program for staff at Pine Creek.

The district said Bierman will be recommended by the Board of Education during its meeting on May 9.

