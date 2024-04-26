Bo knows ball: Broncos pick QB Bo Nix at No. 12

DETROIT, Mich. — Deliverance, thy name is Bo. Hopefully.

With the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos selected Oregon quarterback Bo Nix. And thus the die was cast for the future of this franchise.

THE PICK IS IN!🐎With the 12th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos select QB Bo Nix. #BroncosCountry #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/JCT1jRVoko — Denver7 News (@DenverChannel) April 26, 2024

Sean Payton clearly believes he's the quarterback of the future for Denver, and so did everyone else. This was the worst kept secret in football, apparently. Maybe Payton saw a little Drew Brees in Nix's game.

"Athletic. Drew. Brees," posited NFL Network analyst Michael Robinson when asked to describe Nix in three words.

Nix also stands a full two inches taller than Brees, but two inches a Hall of Fame career does not make.

Other pundits called Nix a "football supercomputer" and a "gamer" — all things that Payton obviously coveted in a QB he could mold in his image.

A rare five-year starter in college, Nix showed growth, maturity, and an uncanny ability to blend into the offensive system required of him. Accurate, tough, and more athletic than you'd think, there's a lot to like about drafting this former Duck at No. 12 overall. Oh, and he has objectively big hands because apparently, that's a thing.

But the thing you should like the most is the fact that they got him at No. 12 overall. They didn't have to move up and mortgage the future to get "their guy."

Time will tell if the Broncos' evaluation of Nix proves true, but you can't fault Payton and company for stepping up to the plate and taking a swing.