Pueblo Police seeking help following homicide on Elm Street earlier this month

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department is asking for the community's help after a homicide earlier this month on Elm Street.
The shooting happened on April 7 just before 9:30 p.m. The victim, Dominic Adams, was shot and killed. The video below shows a man and a woman walking in the area at the time of the shooting.
If you can identify these individuals, you are asked to call Detective Medina at (719)320-6006. If you want to remain anyouymous, you can call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719)542-7867.
