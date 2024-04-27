‘If I could’ve picked … I would’ve picked Denver’: Bo Nix introduced as new Broncos QB

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — The Denver Broncos formally introduced quarterback Bo Nix, the team’s top 2024 draft pick, on Friday.

Head coach Sean Payton and the front office’s intention to bring Nix to Denver was one of the worst-kept secrets in football leading up to the draft. He was their guy.

As he spoke to the Denver media for a little more than 20 minutes on Friday, Nix said the feeling was mutual.

“If I could’ve picked where I wanted to go, I was gonna pick Denver because of the relationships that we had built throughout the process,” Nix said at the Broncos facility in Centennial. “I just felt like it was a great fit for me.”

Nix, 24, was a five-year starter in college and owns the NCAA for most collegiate starts by a quarterback. He was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2023.

He’s drawn comparisons to a more mobile version of Drew Brees, the longtime quarterback of Sean Payton’s Saints. Nix said he is excited by the challenge brought forth by the Hall-of-Fame comps.

“Whenever you're compared to a guy like Drew Brees, it's an honor, just because of the success he had, the career that he had,” he said. “All it is, is just talk. I have to go out there and continue to do things just for the respect of that comparison.”

“But I think that's what excites me the most. I'm excited to just play football. I'm excited to go out there and compete.”

