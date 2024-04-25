Watch Now
CSPD reports car that went through the guard rail and retaining wall on I-25

KOAA
Posted at 3:08 PM, Apr 25, 2024
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) reported an accident on Wednesday night around 10 p.m.

The accident occurred at the intersection of I-25 and N. Nevada Avenue on the off-ramp that connects to Rockrimmon Boulevard.

CSPD reported that the car drove through the guardrail and into one of the retaining walls. The two people in the car were taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Lanes were shutdown until Thursday morning at 4:40 a.m.

This is an active investigation.

KOAA News5 will provide updates as we receive them.
