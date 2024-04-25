City Of Colorado Springs Hosting Free Fair Housing Workshop

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — They city of Colorado Springs says many people may not know about the fair housing laws the protect people when it comes to housing. That’s why they’re hosting a free fair housing workshop on Thursday, April 25th, 2024. The event will be held at the Family Success Center on Verde Dr. in Colorado Springs. Things start at 5:30 p.m. and light refreshments will be provided.

I spoke with Barb Von Hoy with the City Of Colorado Spring’s Housing and Community Vitality department. She tells me that fair housing laws were put in place in 1968. “Everyone needs a place to live and everyone should have the opportunity to choose the housing that’s best for them and understanding your rights is key in helping people find the housing that they want.”

City and county staff will be there answering your questions about fair housing. Organizers are hoping to equip people with the information they need to find a safe and secure home. The event is free to attend, and the city does plan on hosting more events like this in the future.

