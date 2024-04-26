Veterans from Southern Colorado begin their journey for Honor Flight of Southern Colorado #18

COLORADO — Veterans from Southern Colorado are beginning their journey to Washington D.C. for the 18th rendition of the Honor Flight of Southern Colorado.

The Honor Flight of Southern Colorado takes veterans on the trip in this priority:



World War II-era veterans

Korean War-era veterans

Vietnam War-era Veterans

Veterans of any era who are suffering from a terminal illness

The Honor Flight of Southern Colorado offers a unique experience for veterans that few may get to experience. Those attending the trip will travel to Washington D.C. to visit the memorials that so many of the veterans are connected to.

The all-expenses paid trip is a great way to celebrate United States veterans, allow them to experience the memories they shared with their friends and comrades, honor the lives of those they fought alongside, and resonate with the group they travel with.

Honor of Flight is an umbrella network that expands to 128 locally-affiliated chapters throughout the United States. Honor of Flight Southern Colorado has been established since 2011, and has seen over 300 Southern Colorado veterans make the trip to the nation's capital.

While visiting the memorials, the veterans will be able to see a memorial dedicated to each of the wars they fought in.

The World War II Memorial

The World War II memorial forms a massive circle with pillars forming the outer edge. Inscribed on the interior are 4,048 golden stars which are meant to represent the 100 servicemen lost in the war per golden star. The inner circle hosts a beautiful fountain and pool, and those familiar with the iconic body of water at the feet of the Lincoln Memorial can see the World War II Memorial at the opposite end.

The Korean War Memorial:

The Korean Memorial blends nature and statues together and depicts 14 soldiers, three marines, a sailor, and an airman. A giant hedge hosts an American flag in the middle of it, and on the outskirts, a V-shaped formation displays the stoic statues of the men who represent the "Forgotten War."

The Vietnam War Memorial:

The Vietnam Memorial displays a near-infinite black wall with over 58,000 names of those lost in the war etched into the stone. From the right angle, the Washington Monument can be seen looming in the background.

The veterans will be spending three days on this trip and will surely have a lot of different feelings about this deeply joyous yet cathartic occasion.

KOAA News5's Alasyn Zimmerman will be joining the group traveling to Washington D.C., and documenting the tidings.

Continue to check back here as we update this article with all the highlights of the trip.

