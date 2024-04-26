New documentary focuses on Pueblo farmers

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Pueblo farmers are the focal point of a new documentary called Mirasol.

It is meant to generate discussion about Colorado agriculture, development of urban areas, and the water both need to exist.

“Understanding that water is a resource that is not unlimited, and it must be balanced is the first step to understanding this issue at large,” said Dillon O’Hare with the Palmer Land Conservancy.

The Palmer Land Conservancy produced the film along with documentary filmmaker Ben Knight.

“Marisol means looking at the sun,” said Knight, “And it's referred to the way the chiles grow when they grow straight up right towards the sun.”

The film is also a look at the heritage of family farming in Pueblo.

“They're just so passionate about what they do. And I feel like when people are passionate about what they do, it really comes through on film and camera,” said Knight.

“It's meant to create awareness, or maybe bridge some gaps between water and agricultural issues that impact our day to day lives. And the film is really also a celebration of a community,” said O’Hare

The film premier in Pueblo sold out.

There are more screenings scheduled in communities across Southern Colorado.

Click here to learn more about the film and future screening dates.

