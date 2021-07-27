Daniel Sanchez is the News Director at KOAA News5. His journalism journey began in college at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. There, he fell in love with journalism while studying Broadcast Journalism, and taking advantage of all journalism related courses available including Journalism Ethics, Journalism Law and more. With the "Learn By Doing" curriculum style, he also learned to produce, report and write on multiple platforms during his time at Cal Poly.

His professional career began at KSBY News in San Luis Obispo as a producer. He produced both on-air and digital content for the station's morning shows. He then moved to Colorado Springs to produce digital and broadcast content at KOAA News5, before becoming the Executive Producer for the station's morning shows. After that, Daniel moved back home to San Diego as an Executive Producer for ABC 10News. He led the morning team and their shows for just under two years before making the decision to move back to Colorado Springs, working for KOAA News5 as the Assistant News Director. After mentor and friend Ryan Hazelwood stepped away from the News Director role at KOAA News5, Daniel applied for the position and was chosen to lead the team as News Director.

In Daniel's free time, he enjoys sleeping and spending time with his dogs.

Contact Daniel:

Email: daniel.sanchez@koaa.com

Phone: (719) 460-1191