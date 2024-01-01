Tony Keith

Tony is an Emmy-award-winning journalist who got his start in the TV biz in Northern Colorado working as a sports director and host of The Rams Sports Magazine Show. Tony also spent five years in the Cowboy State working as an anchor getting back to his home state of Colorado. Tony has more than a decade of experience covering Colorado.

Tony graduated from the University of Northern Colorado (Go Bears) and is a die-hard Broncos and Nuggets fan.

Tony is the father of two amazing kiddos and husband to a nurse who is way too good for him.