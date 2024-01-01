Noah Caplan is excited to join the News 5 Team as a Multimedia Journalist.

Prior to joining the News5 team, Caplan spent the last 3+ years as an anchor and reporter at KTTC in Rochester, Minnesota, home to the world-famous Mayo Clinic. In his time there, he covered stories including the aftermath of severe tornado outbreaks, local elections and the Iowa Caucuses, and urban development breakthroughs in the growing Med City community.

Caplan loved telling the stories that mattered most to southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa, and he hopes to bring that same kind of passion to his storytelling in southern Colorado.

A New York native, Caplan graduated in 2020 from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, with a Bachelor's degree in Communication and Media Studies. As a student, he covered several collegiate sporting events as a member of the school's entirely student-run Big Ten Network: Student U program.

Along with being a proud alumnus, Noah is a huge fan of his Wolverines, so don't be surprised if you see him sporting some Maize and Blue ties in our evening newscasts!

In his free time, you can probably find him either in the gym or on the golf course. Caplan and his fiance are both new to Colorado, so all recommendations from the best hiking trails to the best restaurants, wineries, and breweries are welcome.

Please feel free to reach out to Caplan with any story idea you may have, big or small.