Jaylen Lee is a Multimedia Journalist with KOAA News5, covering stories across Southern Colorado with a passion for connecting with people and sharing the voices that make the community unique.

Before joining KOAA5, Lee graduated from the University of Northern Colorado in 2026, where he earned a degree in Journalism: News and Multimedia Studies while competing as a Division I track and field athlete for three years. During college, he gained experience as an anchor, reporter, producer, and multimedia journalist, covering everything from community events, sports, and feature stories.

Some of Lee's most memorable assignments include producing a feature on a UNC football player Myles McClarity and creating a documentary-style package on Dearfield, Colorado's historic Black ghost town. He enjoys telling stories that highlight the people behind the headlines and specializes in community-focused reporting.

As a Colorado native, Lee was born and raised in Fountain and graduated from Fountain-Fort Carson High School before heading north to UNC. His roots in Colorado run deep, as Lee comes from a close-knit Colorado family. He credits his older brother, who has cerebral palsy, for teaching him resilience and perspective, and enjoys spending time with his younger brother, a baseball player who shares his love of sports.

When the suit and tie come off, Lee can usually be found at a park playing pickup football, basketball, or pickleball (though he warns opponents they might leave with a loss). He enjoys watching sports, spending time with family and friends, putting a vinyl record on to unwind, and getting out into the community to try new restaurants, meet new people, or discovering something he hasn't seen before. Lee is always looking for his next adventure around Colorado.

His favorite movie is Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, his favorite book is The Maze Runner, and he'll never turn down an opportunity to watch SpongeBob SquarePants.

Have a story idea or community event you'd like Jaylen to cover? Reach out anytime at jaylen.lee@koaa.com or follow him on Instagram @jaylee_619.

