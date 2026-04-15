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News5 In Your Community
West Side
Space Symposium brings boost for local Colorado Springs businesses
Bill Folsom
Central Springs
Homeowners purchase rain barrels following a dry winter season
Liv Wood
North Side
Expert helps senior avoid potential fraud
Peter Choi
East Side
City upgrades to two playgrounds making a difference for visitors
Noah Caplan
East Side
Peterson Road improvements mean closures may last through Fall 2026
Noah Caplan
Central Springs
Local nonprofit helps unhoused people care for their beloved dogs
Liv Wood
Pueblo
Impacts of thousands of gallons of gas spilling into the Arkansas River
Owen Skornik-Hayes
West Side
Manitou Springs artist honors military service with heartfelt paintings
Bill Folsom
West Side
Sooner or later: CSU wants later coal plant closure to avoid rate spikes
Bill Folsom
Southeast Side
Many Colorado Springs residents unaware of utility assistance options available
Michelle Reyes
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If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community