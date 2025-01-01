Michelle Reyes Domingo joined the News 5 team in January 2025. Born and raised in Tacoma, Washington, she is excited to become part of the Colorado community.

After graduating from high school, Michelle attended Central Washington University in Ellensburg, where she discovered her passion for journalism and the work that goes into it. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Spanish.

To put her dual interests into practice, Michelle moved to the Tri-Cities area, where she began working for Univision, the Spanish-language news station. There, Michelle reported in Spanish, but more importantly, she gave a voice to issues within the Hispanic/Latinx communities that are often overlooked.

One key lesson Michelle learned is the importance of staying true to yourself and your roots, using them to connect with others and offer a unique perspective on any situation. With this experience, she hopes to bring her skills to Colorado, while continuing to grow and learn, all while showcasing the essence of what Colorado and its people have to offer.

Outside of work, Michelle enjoys discovering new hiking trails, trying out baking recipes, getting movie recommendations, and is looking forward to resuming her studio Hip-Hop classes.

If you have any story ideas or recommendations for things to explore in Colorado, Michelle is just an email away.

Si tiene alguna idea de historia que le gustaría que Michelle investigara o alguna recomendación sobre qué explorar en Colorado, Michelle está a solo un correo electrónico de distancia.

Michelle.Reyes@koaa.com