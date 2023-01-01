Alexis Toler grew up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where she graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree in broadcast journalism.

What initially drew her to pursue a journalism degree was the idea of sharing stories about topics she was passionate about with the community. While in college, she worked as a production assistant, assistant production director, and producer at LSU’s student-run news station, Tiger TV.

One of my most memorable moments was creating Tiger TV’s After Hours – an entertainment and comedy show that aired after Tiger TV’s newscast.

Alexis is eager to trade the Louisiana heat for some fresh mountain air. When she's not working, you can find me exploring the touristy areas in Colorado, reading at a local coffee shop, or at the movie theater.