Meghan Glova is an Emmy-nominated Reporter and Anchor with a strong foundation in breaking news and a passion for community-centered journalism.

She was born in New Jersey, but has long-considered Charlotte, North Carolina home. Meghan also graduated from North Carolina State University with a degree in Communication-Media. Go Wolfpack!

Before arriving at News5, Meghan served as a Streaming and Breaking News Anchor at WRAL in Raleigh, North Carolina. She delivered urgent local and national headlines to viewers across the region. In this role, Meghan also helped launch the NBC affiliate’s first 24/7 news streaming platform, which earned her a regional Emmy nomination for Technical Achievement.

Meghan’s journalism career began at Central Oregon Daily News (KOHD/KBNZ) in Bend, Oregon. She covered devastating wildfires, homelessness, tourism, and the evolving cannabis industry as a Multimedia Journalist. During this time, she also provided in-depth coverage of major national stories, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Meghan brought a lighter touch to the news through engaging lifestyle segments as well, including a popular food and outdoor adventure series.

When the cameras are off, you can find Meghan exploring new hiking trails, thrift shopping, or checking out local restaurants.

Meghan is driven by a belief in accountability, accuracy, and honesty. She is committed to telling stories that matter to the community and is thrilled to do so at KOAA.