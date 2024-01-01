Dante Williams

I started my career working for a nonprofit organization out of Long Beach called The 562. I covered high school sports all across the Long Beach area, including my own alma mater.

While working with The 562, I also accepted a job at CBS LA to be a production assistant for the Sports Central show. With CBS I was tasked with cutting and writing highlights but I also had the opportunity to get coverage for the Rams, Chargers, Clippers, Anaheim Ducks, USC, and UCLA. I worked with both 562 and CBS until the end of September 2022, when I took a leap of faith and headed to Great Falls, Montana.

I was hired by KRTV Great Falls for my first Sports MMJ position with a news station. In the Electric City, I had the opportunity to cover a variety of high school and college sports, including a national title runner-up season for one NAIA women’s basketball team. I was also introduced to and had the opportunity to cover some pro rodeo during my time in the Treasure State.

I specialize in covering local and regional sports. I look for athletes, coaches, heroes, and champions who not only perform well in their respective sports but also have a special story behind them.

I completed my Bachelor of Arts in Communications and Media Technologies at the Academy of Art University, Class of 2021 Originally I am from Honolulu, Hawaii but raised in Compton, CA.

Basketball. I’ve played basketball since I was five years old. I played all the way through college (Academy of Art is NCAA D2 and the only art school in the NCAA). I still look to play in adult leagues when I can, and find any gym that can get 10 people to play.

Bowling. I have no idea where my love for bowling came from but it’s gotten to the point that I have my own bowling ball and I look to win every time I step into the lanes.

Community Involvement…I used to coach basketball at the high school level. I enjoy working basketball camps and giving back to the youth, helping them pursue their athletic dreams. I hope to find more ways to get involved in the Colorado community.

When not covering your favorite athletes I am spending time with my lovely fiancé with a wedding date set for 2025. We have one dog together, Layla, who is a black lab mix. She is the sweetest puppy and never runs out of energy.

The thing I love about Southern Colorado so far is the view. Every day I leave the house, I cannot get over how beautiful it is just looking at the mountains.

