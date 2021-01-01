Dianne Derby is an Emmy award-winning journalist with seventeen years of compassionate experience covering major news events in southern Colorado and across the country. Upon joining the team at KOAA, Dianne said, “I am so thrilled to be part of a team that is truly committed to the issues that impact viewers the most. They care about depth in reporting, affecting change, and connecting with the community. I care deeply about those things, too, and now I get to be part of their mission.”

Her life and career have been shaped through her coverage of the Waldo Canyon and Black Forest Fires, the Planned Parenthood shooting, law enforcement funerals, interviewing families of missing or murdered children, and fighting for consumers desperate for a voice with companies that wouldn’t listen.

“My greatest satisfaction as a journalist is finding resolution when someone asks me to address a problem they couldn’t solve,” she said. “They deserve to be heard, and I’m so thankful my work gives them a voice. I am excited to offer that help in my role at KOAA.”

Dianne was born in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and misses the beach but not the humidity. She’s happy to trade the sunshine there for the four seasons here in Colorado Springs. Dianne has two Master’s degrees, one from Florida State University and one from the University of Miami. She completed her undergraduate work at the University of Florida. She began her career as a general assignment reporter in Savannah, Georgia. She moved to Spartanburg, South Carolina next as an anchor and consumer reporter. Dianne then spent more than eight years at another station in Colorado Springs.

In her free time, she loves hiking, camping, and making memories with her family. She’s always ready for chips and salsa and a shopping spree to find antique costume jewelry.

Dianne will release her first book in Spring of 2022, a memoir about the power of mentoring, titled“Two Hundred Tuesdays: What a Pearl Harbor Survivor Taught Me About Life, Love, and Faith” (Navpress).

She and her husband have one daughter and three rescue pups.

You can connect with Dianne via email at dianne.derby@koaa.com or on her Facebook page:Facebook

