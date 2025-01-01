Liv Wood is eager to join the KOAA newsroom as a Multimedia journalist and is excited to share the stories of those in the community.

Born and raised in New Hampshire, Liv is ready to switch from the east coast to the west.

She is a 2025 graduate from American University, earning a degree in journalism. While in Washington DC, she had the opportunity to intern in a few newsrooms including WJLA and NBC Washington.

She has also interned at her home station, WMUR, in NH.

Liv enjoys reporting on community related news, lifestyle and entertainment, and crime. When she isn’t in the field, she can be found at the yoga studio, running along trails all over the Colorado Springs area, or skiing at one of the many mountains.

She is ready to be an advocate for the community and can be reached at liv.wood@koaa.com or on social media(s) @livwoodtv.