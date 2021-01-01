Meteorologist Alex O’Brien is a Colorado native throughout as she grew up in Greeley, attended CU – Boulder and the Metropolitan State University of Denver meteorology program.

Alex has earned the American Meteorological Society’s Certified Broadcast Meteorologist (CBM) designation, a professional recognition of the quality of their weather broadcasts. Among radio and television meteorologists, the CBM designation is sought as a mark of distinction and recognition.

After graduating Summa Cum Laude from the MSU program, she worked in Denver as a producer at WeatherNation TV before moving on Lubbock, Texas for a role as a weekday morning meteorologist with KAMC News. In Lubbock, she gained extensive experience covering severe drought conditions, and severe weather, including coverage of tornadoes and baseball-sized hail.

Now back in her home state covering the diverse micro-climates of the Colorado Springs and Pueblo market, Alex has knowledge of all things that make our weather so unique!

"Being a meteorologist is both a lot of fun when the weather is kind and impactful when the severe weather is threatening. I work hard to be an expert in all scenarios," explains Alex.

In her free time, Alex loves to hike, sample new foods, and try all of Colorado’s local craft breweries. You may find her at the farmer’s market on the weekend or enjoying the endless scenery.

"It is the most breathtaking state in the country with the best air, plants, and animals. The weather is so dynamic and keeps me on my toes," Alex says when what it is she loves about Colorado.

