Jennifer Nancarrow

Jennifer Nancarrow is a producer for KOAA News5. She has ten years’ of experience working in Colorado Springs, so she knows this community well.

Throughout her decade working in news, she has covered several stories but the ones that stick out the most are the Waldo Canyon & Black Forest Fires, the shooting at Planned Parenthood, and the blizzard that hit in 2019.

During her career, Jennifer has produced several newscasts that have won awards including three from the Colorado Broadcasters Association, three Regional R. Murrows, and two Emmys.

Jennifer was born and raised in Albuquerque and graduated from the University of New Mexico in 2011 with a degree in Journalism. She moved to Colorado shortly after to begin her career. She is grateful for every opportunity she has been given while living in Colorado, but nothing will ever be as important as meeting her amazing husband, Dave. They married in 2017 and have two boys.