Owen Skornik-Hayes is a Multimedia Journalist with KOAA News5.

A graduate of the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, Owen moved to Colorado Springs in 2025, continuing his career as a broadcast journalist.

Prior to coming to KOAA, Owen worked as an MMJ at KRTV in Great Falls, Montana for three years. In his time in Montana, he was able to cover news and sports, produce shows, and anchor the weekend news.

Now onto sunnier days and milder winters, Owen is excited to connect with the good people of Southern Colorado. He’s looking forward to all the recreation the area has to offer, including hiking and fishing.

With family ties to Louisiana and France, Owen is bilingual, learning French as a young boy. Owen also enjoys football, has adopted the Rockies as his new favorite baseball team, and enjoys a pickup game of basketball.

Contact Owen

Email: owen.skornik-hayes@koaa.com