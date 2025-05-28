Why does the outside of the former Club Q building look a little different?

COLORADO SPRINGS — After one of you reached out with your concerns, over a memorial dedicated to five people who were killed in a shooting at the former Club Q building in 2022. I found some answers.

Changes have been made to the former Club Q building in Colorado Springs. The building may look different when you drive by.

The pictures of the victims, Derrick Rump, Daniel Aston, Kelly Loving, Ashley Paugh, and Raymond Green Vance, who were killed in the Club Q shooting, have been taken down from the front wall. The images have been moved and placed on the permanent Club Q Memorial.

The building owner, Matthew Haynes, said the posters served as a temporary memorial while a permanent one was being designed and installed.

Haynes said posters were not going to last forever because of weather conditions, and they were made out of cardboard.

For a more secure solution, the images of the five victims have been moved to the permanent Club Q memorial, which is located directly next to the former Club Q building.

“We vowed there would not be a day these victims were not remembered,” said Haynes.

The permanent memorial is made up of five pure concrete pillars that are 12 feet tall. Each of them has a plaque representing someone who passed away that night.

“It's very, very important that these individuals who lost their lives are not forgotten,” said Haynes.

Hayes said he remembers just days after the shooting, the community gathered in front of the Club Q building to place flowers, candles, pictures, and tokens of love and remembrance.

“I mean, the flowers came back 25 feet, and it was a very, very important place for everybody to be in,” said Hayes. “It's been a place of solace, you know, we recognize that those pictures and that space has been so important to everybody, you know, to this entire community.”

He said the victims' families requested the pictures on the front of the building to be moved and placed onto the pillars.

“The plan with those pillars is that those are now a blank canvas. They are available to the families and, in coordination with friends as well... to make those for the individuals,” said Haynes.

Families and friends can decorate, paint, and design the memorial however they would like.

“It will be there forever, it truly, truly will,” said Haynes.

Hayes said families are encouraged to work with local artists to design their loved ones' pillars. He said for more information or to get involved as an artist or supporter, please send an email to manager@clubqonline.com.

