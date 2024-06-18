Club Q shooter expected to plead guilty and receive sentence for federal charges Tuesday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS — The convicted Club Q shooter is expected to plead guilty to federal hate crime and gun crime charges during a court hearing on Tuesday morning in Denver.

In June of 2023, the gunman pleaded guilty to five counts of first-degree murder and 46 counts of attempted murder after opening fire inside Club Q, an LGBTQ+ nightclub, in Colorado Springs in November 2022. The convicted shooter was sentenced to five consecutive life sentences and an additional 2,208 years in prison for each count of attempted first-degree murder.

In January, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado filed 74 federal charges against the gunman, including 50 hate crime charges and 24 firearm charges. Court documents outline an accepted plea deal of "life imprisonment without the possibility of parole to be followed by a 190-year sentence." The federal hate crime charges carry sentences of up to life in prison while the federal gun crime charges carry sentences from 10 years to death. The expected plea deal means the gunman will avoid the death penalty.

Ashley Paugh, Derrick Rump, Daniel Aston, Raymond Green Vance, and Kelly Loving were killed in the shooting at Club Q. Dozens more were injured.

The convicted shooter will enter the guilty pleas and receive a sentence at 9 a.m. inside a federal courtroom at the Alfred A. Arraj Courthouse in Denver.

