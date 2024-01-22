Family and Friends celebrate Club Q shooting victim Raymond Green Vance's birthday

COLORADO SPRINGS — Family and Friends of Raymond Green Vance spent his birthday at the Club Q memorial site, cleaning up dead flowers and replacing them with fresh ones. Vance, along with 4 other victims, lost their lives in a mass shooting at Club Q on November 19, 2022.

"I just miss Raymond. So we're just here honoring him so he's not forgotten," said his mother Adriana Vance.

This afternoon at the memorial site was an emotional one, filled with hugs, tears, laughter, and plenty of singing.

"When I think of Raymond, I see smiles," said his grandmother Esthela Bell.

This is thesecond year friends and family of Raymond have spent the day at the Club Q memorial site.His mother says she's happy to see the support it's drawn from the community. "It's great to see all these people coming out for him," she said.

Raymond's grandparents say they still see him in sunsets and the warmth of people. They share a message of living in the moment and being cautious.

"This can happen without notice with the environment the world is in now. Be vigilant. Love your kids," said Ron Bell, Raymond's Grandfather.

"If somebody has mental problems. [I hope] someone, a loved one, a friend, someone will see that and help this person," said Ethela Bell, Raymond's Grandmother.

When I asked his family what they'd like to see the community Raymond's name by, they responded "Happiness, Joy, Love, and Kindness".

