The future plans of Club Q and the memorial to honor the victims

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — For the past year, leaders at Club Q have worked to come up with a plan to answer the question, what's next?

"Club Q was thrust into a scary and unprecedented situation when this happened," Vice President of Operations Michael Anderson told reporters last month. "There was no guidebook, no manual, no rules no nothing to look at and say this is what you do now."

Anderson announced plans to open a new restaurant and lounge called "The Q" inside of the Satellite Hotel.

"The Q will be a bit toned down, I don't imagine we'll have as much crazy dancing going on. However, dancing is never discouraged. Everyone is allowed to dance," he said. "So, we will focus more on entertainment options and providing a safe space for people to gather providing drinks, food, and entertainment."

Remodeling work was already underway in the retail suite on the Hotel's main floor. Anderson said he hoped to have The Q open by the end of this year.

The new location is a departure of previous plans announced in April which envisioned reopening of the property on North Academy Boulevard. Anderson, who is also a shooting survivor, explained that club leadership has taken the time to listen to survivors about the trauma they experienced and let that feedback guide their decision.

"Many of them said we should reopen right here in this building and make a statement, a statement of strength, resilience, and love. We believe in that statement," Anderson said. "That's still the mission we believe in today. However, we have heard other survivors say they would feel uncomfortable to come back into a space that went through something like this so soon."

He said plans for a permanent memorial at the North Academy property will move forward.

"This building out here is a very sacred spot to so many in the community we're going to maintain that spot, we're going to complete the memorial out here."

The company remains committed to serving the LGBTQ+ community with a place to call home.

"There's 20 years worth of amazing stories there we're going to make sure that there's 20 plus years of additional amazing stories for those that don't even know that they need it."

